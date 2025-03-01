The Producers to transfer to the West End

The Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s The Producers will transfer to the West End later this year.

The production, which had a sell-out run at the south London venue, will open at the Garrick Theatre on 15 September, with previews from 30 August. It is currently set to run until 21 February 2026.

It tells the tale of two producers attempting to win big by staging the worst musical they could imagine – only for it to turn into an unexpected hit. In a glowing four-star review, the Menier production was described as “hugely entertaining.”

Initial casting for the West End run has also been revealed – you can find out more here.

Public booking opens on 5 March, with priority booking available from 3 March. A total of 18,304 tickets will be available for £25 – a nod to the exact number of chicken feathers personally plucked by Franz Liebkind as a young man at Berchtesgaden (a little show reference for anyone who has seen it).

Brooks said he was delighted to see the show return to the West End, adding: “I couldn’t be more proud of this show. I can’t wait to sit in the Garrick Theatre and be bathed in laughter.”

The Menier’s artistic director David Babani praised the show’s “incomparable” cast, adding: “To have the opportunity to do it all again, and grow the production as we transfer to the West End with our brilliant partners Nica Burns, Max Weitzenhoffer and Kevin Salter, is an absolute privilege.””

Burns also stated: “Whatever tickles your funny bone, you’ll find The Producers a total hoot. Laughter and joy throughout courtesy of the incomparable Mel Brooks and David Babani’s terrific production. Don’t walk, run to the box office!”

Further casting and the creative team will be confirmed in due course.

Watch our brand-new, exclusive interviews with the team here: