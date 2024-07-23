The Producers to be revived this winter at Menier Chocolate Factory

The Menier Chocolate Factory will revive the seminal Mel Brooks musical adaptation of The Producers this Christmas.

With music and lyrics by Brooks, and book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, the show tells of two (less than) enterprising producers who attempt to bluff their way to a Broadway fortune.

The production opens on 9 December, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 1 March 2025.

Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) will direct the show, with casting and creatives to be revealed.

The show was last seen on UK shores at the Royal Exchange in Manchester, where it played in the round.