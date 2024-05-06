Exclusive: Lucie Jones and Clive Rowe to star in The Baker’s Wife revival

Meet the two leads of The Baker’s Wife musical!

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, the show is set in a small French village where a baker’s wife causes scandal – and a bread shortage – by falling in love with a younger man.

It features music and lyrics by Schwartz, and a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler On The Roof). The score includes “Meadowlark”, “Chanson”, and “Where Is the Warmth?”.

Leading the new London staging, directed by Gordon Greenberg, will be Lucie Jones (Waitress, Wicked) as the titular wife Geneviéve, with Clive Rowe (Sister Act, The Prince of Egypt) as the Baker.

Schwartz, who has won three Grammys, three Oscars and been nominated for six Tony Awards, has written works including Wicked, The Prince of Egypt (as well as its original film), Children of Eden, Pippin, and Godspell.

He also contributed to films including Enchanted, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Disenchanted and Spellbound.

Watch our exclusive interview with Rowe and Jones here:

The show will open at the Menier in previews on 7 July, with tickets on sale now.