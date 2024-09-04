The Producers revival announces initial casting

The Menier Chocolate Factory will revive the seminal Mel Brooks musical adaptation of The Producers this Christmas – and initial casting and creative team has now been revealed.

With music and lyrics by Brooks, and book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, the show tells of two (less than) enterprising producers who attempt to bluff their way to a Broadway fortune.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt), the Menier version marks the first major London revival of The Producers, which is set to open on 9 December 2024, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 1 March 2025. Full casting will be announced shortly.

Andy Nyman, known for his roles in Fiddler on the Roof (Menier Chocolate Factory) and Hello, Dolly! (The London Palladium), and as the co-creator of Ghost Stories, will play Max Bialystock. Joining him as Leo Bloom is Marc Antolin, who recently appeared in The Band’s Visit at the Donmar Warehouse and Emma Rice’s Romantics Anonymous.

Harry Morrison, who has performed in Beetlejuice on its international tour and in Menier’s productions of The Third Man and Assassins, also stars as Franz Liebkind, while Joanna Woodward, known for her performances in The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical at the Apollo Theatre and Merrily We Roll Along at the Menier, will play Ulla.

Additional cast members include Charis Alexandra, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett, Leah Harris, Hana Ichijo, Esme Kennedy, Josh Kiernan, Alex Lodge, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, and Chloe Saunders, with additional names to be revealed.

Also confirmed today are further members of the creative team, with the show featuring choreography by Lorin Latarro, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Richard Howell, and sound design by Niamh Gaffney and Terry Jardine for Autograph. Musical supervision is by Gareth Valentine, with musical direction by Matthew Samer and orchestrations by Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland.