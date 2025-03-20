Further cast joining Michael Sheen in Nye return revealed

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production is back this summer

Michael Sheen is returning to lead Nye and additional cast members have today been revealed.

The play, written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, delves into the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and his pivotal role in establishing the NHS. Sheen takes on the title role in this joint production between the two venues.

Also returning to Nye are Remy Beasley as Gwen Davies and ensemble, Matthew Bulgo as Mr Orchard and ensemble, Ross Foley as Clerk and ensemble, Jon Furlong as Herbert Morrison and ensemble, Daniel Hawksford as Alun Jones, Neil and ensemble, Michael Keane as ensemble, Nicholas Khan as Neville Chamberlain, Doctor Frankel and ensemble, Rebecca Killick as Lucy Pritchard and ensemble, Stephanie Jacob as Clement Atlee and ensemble, Kezrena James as Arianwen, Nurse Ellie and ensemble, Tony Jayawardena as Winston Churchill, Doctor Dain and ensemble, Mark Matthews as ensemble, Rhodri Meilir as David Bevan and ensemble, Ashley Mejri as Owen Thomas and ensemble, Lee Mengo as Jack Stockton and for some performances Nye Bevan, Mali O’Donnell as swing, Sara Otung as ensemble and Sharon Small as Jennie Lee and ensemble.

Both Sheen and Small were nominated for their performances at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

New to the production for 2025 are Jason Hughes as Archie Lush, Joshua McCord as Councillor Williams and ensemble, Hannah McPake as ensemble and Gareth Tempest as swing.

Full casting is to be confirmed.

Joining Norris on the creative team are set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, revival co-director Francesca Goodridge, casting by Alastair Coomer, Chloe Blake and Martin Poile, dialect coach Patricia Logue, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, consultant medical advisor Matt Morgan and associate lighting designer Lucy Adams

Nye returns to the National Theatre’s Olivier Theatre from 3 July to 16 August 2025, with an official opening on 10 July. It’ll then play at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from 22 to 30 August 2025.