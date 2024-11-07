Nye with Michael Sheen to be streamed for free this weekend on YouTube

You can watch it from tonight on YouTube!

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre will be streaming the Michael Sheen-led production of Nye this weekend on YouTube!

The play, written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, delves into the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and his pivotal role in establishing the NHS. Sheen takes on the role of Nye in this joint production between the two venues.

The full cast includes Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell, Sara Otung, Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Sheen, and Sharon Small.

Norris leads a creative team that features set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, staff director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer and dialect coach Patricia Logue, with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake and company voice work by Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands.

Recorded live on the Olivier stage earlier this year, it will be available from 7pm (GMT) on 7 November to 11 November on the National Theatre YouTube channel for free.