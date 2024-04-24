Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and more feature in short film to celebrate National Theatre Live’s 100th release

The Michael Sheen-led production of Nye became the 100th screened title

The National Theatre has released a short film in celebration of its 100th NT Live release.

The milestone was achieved yesterday with the broadcast of the South Bank venue’s current production of Nye, written by Tim Price, directed by Rufus Norris and starring Michael Sheen.

At the screening, Price commented: “I started writing this play about ten years ago so to be here tonight with a lot of people who work in the NHS watching this foundation story is a real privilege and to be part of the 100th NT Live is also a very special one.”

The short documentary, entitled 100 Plays in Cinemas, explores the behind-the-curtain evolution of NT Live since its 2009 inception and features contributions from such notable names as Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, James Cordon, Fisayo Akinade and Indira Varma.

You can watch clips from the film below:

Nye follows the life and legacy of Nye Bevan (played by Sheen) who transformed Britain’s welfare state and created the NHS.

The production continues at the National’s Olivier Theatre until 11 May.

100 Plays in Cinemas can be watched in full on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel.