The Motive and the Cue and Nye with Michael Sheen to be shown in cinemas

The shows will both be screened across the UK later this year

Two more world premiere productions are set for the big screen later this year.

From 21 March, Jack Thorne’s hit play The Motive and the Cue will be shown in cinemas across the UK, following the piece’s West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre.

Inspired by the creation of Richard Burton and Sir John Gielgud’s iconic 1964 Broadway staging of Hamlet, the show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamics within a rehearsal space and the intersection of art and fame. It is led by Mark Gatiss, Johnny Flynn and Tuppence Middleton, and earned a second five star review last month.

Secondly, on 23 April, the Michael Sheen-led world premiere of Nye, co-produced by the National Theatre and Wales Millenium Centre, will be broadcast live from the National Theatre.

The play, written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, delves into the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and his pivotal role in establishing the NHS.

The show follows two upcoming cinema screenings – James Graham’s Dear England and Vanya with Andrew Scott.