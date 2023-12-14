The Motive and the Cue in the West End – first look

The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions have unveiled production photos for the upcoming West End transfer of The Motive and the Cue, written by Jack Thorne and directed by Sam Mendes.

Inspired by the creation of Richard Burton and Sir John Gielgud’s iconic 1964 Broadway staging of Hamlet, this production offers a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamics within a rehearsal space and the intersection of art and fame.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton, who described it as “a love letter to the stage, full of both intellect and passion, clever and profoundly moving.” The play’s content is drawn from Letters from an Actor by William Redfield and John Gielgud Directs Richard Burton in Hamletby Richard L Sterne.

Currently in previews, The Motive and the Cue is scheduled to run at the Noël Coward Theatre until 23 March 2024.

Returning to their roles after a successful stint at the National Theatre are Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss, and Tuppence Middleton, who portray Richard Burton, John Gielgud, and Elizabeth Taylor, respectively.

Joining them in the ensemble cast are Allan Corduner as Hume Cronyn, Sarah Woodward as Eileen Herlie, Rebecca Collingwood as Linda Marsh, Luke Norris as William Redfield, Laurence Ubong Williams as Hugh McHaffie, Elena Delia as Jessica Levy, Huw Parmenter as Clement Fowler, Shaun Yusuf McKee as Robert Milli, Adam Sina as Frederick Young, Ryan Ellsworth as George Voskovec, Daniel Krikler as Dillon Evans and Waiter, David Tarkenter as Alfred Drake, Kate Tydman as Christine Cooper, Mark Extance as Mick Burrows, and Stephanie Siadatan as Susannah Mason.

The creative team includes Es Devlin as set designer, Katrina Lindsay as costume designer, Jon Clark as lighting designer, Benjamin Kwasi Burrell as composer, Paul Arditti as sound designer, and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham. Zoé Ford Burnett (West End director) and Yasmin Hafesji (associate director) complete the team.