Vanya with Andrew Scott and Dear England to be shown in cinemas

Two West End productions set for the big screen next year

Two five-star productions, currently playing in the West End, are heading for the big screen next year.

Vanya, starring Andrew Scott and co-created with Simon Stephens, Sam Yates and Rosanna Vizes, will be broadcast on 22 February to cinemas worldwide. The show is currently midway through its sold-out run at the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End.

James Graham’s Dear England, based on the impact of Gareth Southgate on national football, will be shown in cinemas on 25 January. The piece, starring Joseph Fiennes and directed by Rupert Goold, is currently running in the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Next month, the award-winning revival of David Hare’s Skylight will be broadcast, starring Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy.

Venues can be found on the NT Live website.