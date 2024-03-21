Six cast perform “Haus of Holbein” at Buckingham Palace exhibit

Watch the special new acoustic take on the number!

A half dozen West End cast members from Six went to the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace for a special performance of “Haus of Holbein”, to coincide with the launch of a new Holbein exhibit at the royal location.

The new acoustic arrangement of the number by UK associate musical supervisor Lauren Hopkinson was performed in front of the artist’s works, including portraits of Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour and Henry VIII.

The six cast members – Nikki Bentley (Catherine of Aragon), Thao Therese Nguyen (Anne Boleyn), Kayleigh McKnight (Jane Seymour), Naomi Alade (Alternate Anna of Cleves), Inez Budd (Katherine Howard) and Janiq Charles (Catherine Parr) performed the song, accompanied by the Ladies in Waiting – Caroline Arnoppon (keys), Kelly Morris (bass), Emma Jemima (guitar) and Alice Angliss (drums).

The “Holbein at the Tudor Court” exhibition features over 100 objects from the Royal Collection, including drawings, paintings and miniatures. It is the largest UK exhibition of Holbein’s work in over 15 years, and is open until 14 April.