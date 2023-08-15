Six releases new West End trailer

Multi-award-winning musical Six has unveiled fresh footage as part of a brand-new trailer for the West End.

The trailer features the current West End company, led by Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Aragon), Baylie Carson (Boleyn), Claudia Kariuki (Seymour), Dionne Ward-Anderson (Cleves), Koko Basigara (Howard), and Roxanne Couch (Parr).

It has been produced using drone and ‘bullet-time’ camera technology, with producer Andy Barnes commenting: “It’s now been six years since Six first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe, and we’re delighted to mark that anniversary, and the shows incredible fans, the Queendom, by releasing our brand-new trailer. We and the cast had great fun filming it with drones and cranes, in front of our live audience from the Queendom, and we are all very proud to share it with them and everyone else.”

The award-winning musical is booking until April 2024 at the Vaudeville Theatre, located on the Strand in the West End. It is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, casting by Pearson Casting, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.

The current West End queens are supported by alternates Monique Ashe-Palmer, Danielle Rose, Leah Vassell, Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero.