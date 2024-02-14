New musical Why Am I So Single?, penned by Six creators, to open in the West End

Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will open their new musical Why Am I So Single? in the West End this autumn.

Marlow and Moss’ piece has a meta-theatrical twist – following two writers/friends who are battling to write a new musical, while also reflecting on their romantic woes and personal crises in a world of online dating and social minefields. The show had a number of successfully received ticketed workshops at Sadler’s Wells last year.

Marlow and Moss said today: “This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness. We hope people come away feeling super uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying ‘omigosh just fyi I love you soooo much!’”

The show will now open at the Garrick Theatre on 27 August 2024, and is currently booking until 13 February 2024. It will have an audio described performance on Saturday 21 September 2024, a BSL interpreted performance on 18 October 2024 and a captioned performance on 25 January 2025.

The lead cast and creative team has also been revealed here.