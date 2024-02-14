Lead cast for Why Am I So Single? West End musical announced

Initial casting has been revealed for new West End musical Why Am I So Single?, which is penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Following two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes, leading the show will be Jo Foster (& Juliet, Just For One Day), who will return from the show’s early workshop, alongside Leesa Tulley (Six, Kin).

They are joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), while the ensemble casting is to be announced.

Directed by Moss, the show’s creative team includes choreographer Ellen Kane, orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.

The show opens this autumn, with full details available here.