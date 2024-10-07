Photos

Six releases new West End photos as production extends to autumn 2025

The Queens’ London reign continues

Tom Millward

| London |

7 October 2024

The cast of Six in a scene from the West End production
The West End cast of Six, © Pamela Raith

Six the Musical has now extended its West End booking period through to 30 November 2025 and released new production shots.

The histo-remix musical, which shares the testimonies of the six wives of Henry VIII through the lens of a modern-day girl group concert, was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe and is currently playing on tour, in the West End and in locations across the world, including on Broadway.

The current cast is led by Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon) as Anne Boleyn, Caitlin Tipping (Frozen) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (Six) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (The Lion King) as Catherine Parr.

They are joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical) as Alternate Howard/Parr, with Hana Stewart (Six on Broadway) and Meg Dixon-Brasil (Six) and Ellie Jane Grant (South Pacific) as Super Swings.

Six is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The production also features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Marlow and Moss’ latest musical, Why Am I So Single? is also currently playing in the West End, running at the Garrick Theatre.

The West End production is set to hold two sing-along performances on 12 January 2025 and 4 May 2025. Tickets for Six at London’s Vaudeville Theatre are on sale below.

