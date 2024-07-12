Six the Musical cast recordings reach a milestone achievement

The producers of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning hit musical Six, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have announced that the show’s UK and Broadway cast recordings have now been collectively streamed over a billion times.

The UK studio cast recording was released in 2018 and features the vocals of Renée Lamb (as Catherine of Aragon), Christina Modestou (as Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (as Jane Seymour), Genesis Lynea (as Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (as Catherine Howard), and Izuka Hoyle (as Catherine Parr).

It has orchestrations by Tom Curran and is produced by Sam Featherstone, Marlow, Moss and Joe Beighton, with executive producers George Stiles and Paul Lisberg.

The Grammy-nominated Six: Live on Opening Night marked the first time an original Broadway cast recording to ever be recorded live on an opening night. It debuted at number one on the Billboard cast album charts and is produced by Paul Gatehouse, alongside Marlow, Moss, Featherstone, and Curran.

The album features the original Broadway Queens (Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele), as well as a bonus track by the original Broadway alternates (Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke).

Six the Musical reimagines the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives as pop stars, blending historical heartbreak with modern empowerment in an 80-minute theatrical experience.

On the global stage, Six is celebrating its third year on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre, alongside a North American tour and a second Australian tour opening in Melbourne. The musical has also seen performances in South Korea, Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and is also scheduled to visit Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan. In the UK, the West End production continues its successful run at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Six has won over 35 major international awards, including the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. It also secured consecutive WhatsOnStage Awards for Best West End Show in 2022 and 2023, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical.

It is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse.

The score features orchestrations by Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Beighton. Musical director Yutong Zhang and associate UK musical supervisor Lauren Hopkinson round out the team. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and Stiles.