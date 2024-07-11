Six announces new tour Queens for dates into 2025

Exclusive: The ongoing, record-busting touring production of Six has revealed a new cohort of Queens joining from next month.

The award-winning show reimagines the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives as pop stars, blending historical heartbreak with modern empowerment in an 80-minute musical experience.

The new touring Queens will feature Billie Kerr as Catherine of Aragon, Yna Tresvalles as Anne Boleyn, Liberty Stottor as Jane Seymour, Hannah Victoria as Anna of Cleves, Lizzie Emery as Katherine Howard, and Eloise Lord as Catherine Parr. Joining them as alternates are Milly Willows, Erin Summerhayes, and Lorren Santo-Quinn, with Izzy Formby-Jackson serving as super swing and dance captain. The cast will be supported by the show’s all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting.

The current company will complete their run in the show on 18 August 2024, with the new cast starting on 20 August, midway through a season at the Lowry in Salford.

On the global stage, Six is celebrating its third year on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre, alongside a North American tour and a second Australian tour opening in Melbourne. The musical has also seen performances in South Korea, Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

The new cast will bring the show to Singapore, the Philippines, and Japan. In the UK, the West End production continues its successful run at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Six has won over 35 major international awards, including the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. It also secured consecutive WhatsOnStage Awards for Best West End Show in 2022 and 2023, and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical.

It is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling, and sound designer Paul Gatehouse.

The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical director Yutong Zhang and associate UK musical supervisor Lauren Hopkinson round out the team. Casting is by Pearson Casting. Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.

Performances began in Bromley at the Churchill Theatre last night and run to 14 July, followed by the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from 16 to 20 July. The show will then move to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield from 23 July to 10 August, and the Lowry in Salford from 13 August to 1 September. Audiences in Plymouth can catch the musical at the Theatre Royal from 4 to 8 September, with a subsequent stop at the Hippodrome Theatre in Bristol from 10 to 14 September. Six will play at the Milton Keynes Theatre from 24 to 28 September, before heading to the Globe in Stockton-on-Tees from 17 December to 1 January.

The new year will see the production at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury from 11 to 22 February, Theatre Royal in Glasgow from 25 February to 1 March, Eden Court in Inverness from 4 to 8 March, Cheltenham Everyman from 18 to 22 March, and Storyhouse in Chester from 25 to 29 March. The tour continues at the Regent Theatre in Stoke on Trent from 15 to 19 April, Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from 20 to 24 May, Pavilion in Rhyl from 1 to 5 July, and Grand Theatre in Leeds from 8 to 13 July. Further dates include Skegness Embassy Theatre from 22 to 26 July, His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 5 to 9 August, the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from 26 August to 6 September, Grand Opera House in York from 14 to 18 October, Playhouse in Edinburgh from 21 to 25 October, and will return to the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from 2 to 6 December. Further dates will be announced.