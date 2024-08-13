Features

Edinburgh Fringe favourites to see across the UK

No Scotland? No problem!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

August 13, 2024

fringe faves
Rob Madge in My Son’s a Queer, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder, and Six, © Mark Senior, Pamela Raith

Every year, thousands of shows are performed at the Edinburgh Fringe; material is tested, new works receive their premiere, and critics try to squeeze in a five (or more!)-show-day.

The annual festival has introduced theatre lovers to the likes of Stomp!, Jerry Springer: The Opera, and Ushers: The Front of House Musical, to name a few. It wasn’t all that long ago that mega-musical Six was premiering at the Sweet Grassmarket.

But, if you’re not able to get over to the Scottish capital throughout August, then fear not! A load of Fringe favourites are available to watch across the UK, and even at home.

Six

six cast
Janiq Charles as Catherine Parr and the cast of SIX the Musical, © Pamela Raith

In 2017, two Cambridge students, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, presented a little-known musical entitled Six in Edinburgh. Just months later it was shown professionally in the West End and there’s n-n-n-n-n-no way you can stop it now! Continues to tour the UK while playing in the West End.

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder

Kath 1
Bronté Barbé (Kathy) and Rebekah Hinds (Stella), © Pamela Raith

When the whodunnit musical first premiered in 2022 at Edinburgh Fringe, it was 70 minutes long. It returned the following year with an added 20 minutes, before becoming the two-act show tickling audiences’ funny bones in the West End today. Playing at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Fleabag

fleabag
Fleabag, © Matt Humphreys

To the friend who challenged Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come up with a sketch at their storytelling night, we thank you. It’s from there that we got Fleabag. The one-woman show was then adapted into a popular TV series but that didn’t stop Waller-Bridge from returning to the stage for further productions, and being immortalised in a live recording. Available to watch on National Theatre at Home. 

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

fantas 1
Jade Kennedy in the previous staging of the show, © Pamela Raith

Based on Kate Pankhurst’s picture book, the hit musical follows a young girl as she meets a host of iconic women; including Rosa Parks, Marie Curie, and Amelia Earhart. The show played the Fringe in 2022 and the poptastic musical is currently enjoying a London run. Playing at The Other Palace this summer.

Police Cops (In Space)

police cops
Police Cops in Space artwork

After a recent five-star London run of Police Cops: The Musical, the comedy acting group return to the capital with Police Cops in Space – which originally premiered at the Fringe in 2017. Playing at Underbelly Festival Cavendish Square in London 31 August – 18 September.

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

My Sons a Queer
Rob Madge in My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), © Mark Senior

Rob Madge’s solo show enjoyed a successful run at the Fringe, catapulting them into the West End. Reflecting on their childhood putting on Disney parades in the living room, the show is being seen on tour for the first time. Performances begin in Manchester on 19 August.

The Choir of Man

coom
The cast of The Choir of Man, © Elliott Franks

The musical pub experience has served up pints and pop hits in Edinburgh, but if you fancy a trip to the Jungle you only have to look as far as the West End. Playing at the Arts Theatre.

The Shark is Broken

shoken1 (1)
The original cast of The Shark is Broken, © Helen Maybanks

Early on in its life, the behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jaws played at the Fringe Festival. Since then it has enjoyed time in the West End, Toronto, and on Broadway. Now, it’s heading out on a UK tour and casting has been revealedThe Shark is Broken tour begins January 2025.

Mischief Movie Night

Mischief Movie Night
Jonathan Sayer in Mischief Movie Night, © Pamela Raith

Mischief debuted their improvised movie night at the Fringe 15 years ago – and original members will reunite in London for limited performances throughout August. At The Other Palace. 

Featured In This Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Latest Videos

The artwork for Snow White, © Disney

Trailer for Snow White musical movie with Rachel Zegler released – alongside new looks at Moana 2 and Mufasa

Take a listen to “Whistle While You Work”