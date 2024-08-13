Edinburgh Fringe favourites to see across the UK

Every year, thousands of shows are performed at the Edinburgh Fringe; material is tested, new works receive their premiere, and critics try to squeeze in a five (or more!)-show-day.

The annual festival has introduced theatre lovers to the likes of Stomp!, Jerry Springer: The Opera, and Ushers: The Front of House Musical, to name a few. It wasn’t all that long ago that mega-musical Six was premiering at the Sweet Grassmarket.

But, if you’re not able to get over to the Scottish capital throughout August, then fear not! A load of Fringe favourites are available to watch across the UK, and even at home.

Six

In 2017, two Cambridge students, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, presented a little-known musical entitled Six in Edinburgh. Just months later it was shown professionally in the West End and there’s n-n-n-n-n-no way you can stop it now! Continues to tour the UK while playing in the West End.

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder

When the whodunnit musical first premiered in 2022 at Edinburgh Fringe, it was 70 minutes long. It returned the following year with an added 20 minutes, before becoming the two-act show tickling audiences’ funny bones in the West End today. Playing at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Fleabag

To the friend who challenged Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come up with a sketch at their storytelling night, we thank you. It’s from there that we got Fleabag. The one-woman show was then adapted into a popular TV series but that didn’t stop Waller-Bridge from returning to the stage for further productions, and being immortalised in a live recording. Available to watch on National Theatre at Home.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Based on Kate Pankhurst’s picture book, the hit musical follows a young girl as she meets a host of iconic women; including Rosa Parks, Marie Curie, and Amelia Earhart. The show played the Fringe in 2022 and the poptastic musical is currently enjoying a London run. Playing at The Other Palace this summer.

Police Cops (In Space)

After a recent five-star London run of Police Cops: The Musical, the comedy acting group return to the capital with Police Cops in Space – which originally premiered at the Fringe in 2017. Playing at Underbelly Festival Cavendish Square in London 31 August – 18 September.

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

Rob Madge’s solo show enjoyed a successful run at the Fringe, catapulting them into the West End. Reflecting on their childhood putting on Disney parades in the living room, the show is being seen on tour for the first time. Performances begin in Manchester on 19 August.

The Choir of Man

The musical pub experience has served up pints and pop hits in Edinburgh, but if you fancy a trip to the Jungle you only have to look as far as the West End. Playing at the Arts Theatre.

The Shark is Broken

Early on in its life, the behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jaws played at the Fringe Festival. Since then it has enjoyed time in the West End, Toronto, and on Broadway. Now, it’s heading out on a UK tour and casting has been revealed. The Shark is Broken tour begins January 2025.

Mischief Movie Night

Mischief debuted their improvised movie night at the Fringe 15 years ago – and original members will reunite in London for limited performances throughout August. At The Other Palace.