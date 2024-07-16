Police Cops in Space to run in London this summer

Following the recent run of Police Cops: The Musical at Southwark Playhouse, it has been announced that companion show Police Cops in Space will be coming to Underbelly Festival Cavendish Square in London this summer.

Devised and performed by Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe, the show is billed as “an intergalactic whirlwind spoof packed with parody references, slo-mo fights and low budget costume”.

It premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and subsequently enjoyed a two-week run at Soho Theatre.

Hunt, Parkinson and Roe said: “Police Cops in Space is our love letter to the sci-fi 80s movies we grew up watching. From The Terminator to Bladerunner to Back to the Future (with a little Dirty Dancing thrown in for good measure), Police Cops in Space is an adrenaline-fuelled celebration of physical comedy, out-of-this-world characters and the ridiculousness of the sci-fi film genre.”

The production runs at Underbelly Festival Cavendish Square from 31 July to 18 August.