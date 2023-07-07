Police Cops: The Musical to return to London

A brand-new version of the production is heading to Southwark

Police Cops: The Musical is heading to London this September.

Following its run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (playing Assembly George Square Studios this August), the comedy troupe known as Police Cops will be bringing a new version of their first-ever musical to Southwark Playhouse Borough.

Creators Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe are joined by Melinda Orengo and Natassia Bustamante, with Mychele Lebrun and Ben Lancaster completing the cast. The piece also feature a brand-new score by Brit Award winner Ben Adams (Eugenius! The Musical).

Revolving around rookie Jimmy Johnson, Police Cops: The Musical follows his journey from the mean streets of America to Mexico, alongside a renegade partner, a racist chief and an encounter with a former officer by the name of Juanita Gonzalez.

The creative team includes Rich Morris (musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations), Andrew Exeter (set and lighting designer) and Charlie Smith (sound designer). Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Police Cops: The Musical runs from 8 September to 14 October 2023.

