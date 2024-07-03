Mischief Movie Night to return with original Mischief company members

The original Mischief gang are set to reunite on stage in London this summer.

The comedy troupe are bringing back their improvisational piece, Mischief Movie Night, for five weeks only.

As always, each show will be different with audience members suggesting a genre, location and title at the start of the performance. The Mischief players then create the show, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and even a live score, courtesy of musician Richard Baker. Lighting is by David Howe.

The cast will include Henry Shields, Bryony Corrigan, Niall Ransome, Henry Lewis, Rhyanna Alexander Davies, Lauren Shearing, Susan Harrison, Jonathan Sayer, Ellie Morris, Nancy Zammitt, Matt Cavendish, Ruth Bratt and Josh Elliott.

Mischief’s other stage productions include The Play That Goes Wrong (celebrating its tenth anniversary in the West End this year), Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Magic Goes Wrong, and Groan Ups, among others.

Mischief Movie Night was originally created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It has previously played a limited West End season at the Vaudeville Theatre and was also streamed globally and watched in over 50 countries during the pandemic.

It will run from 30 July to 1 September 2024 at the Other Palace in London. All performances begin at 8pm, with tickets on sale from noon on Friday 5 July.