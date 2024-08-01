The Shark is Broken to embark on UK tour with initial casting revealed

Marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Jaws, the acclaimed play The Shark Is Broken is set for a UK and Ireland tour starting January 2025.

The piece, co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, delves into the behind-the-scenes challenges faced during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s classic.

It was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe before a transfer to the West End, where it ran at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2021. In July 2023, the production transferred to Broadway for a 16-week run at the John Golden Theatre. It received critical acclaim, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play. You can read our review of the West End production here.

Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, who played Quint in the original movie. Further cast members and creative team will be revealed in due course.

The tour kicks off at Oxford Playhouse from 23 to 25 January, visiting Malvern Theatres from 28 January to 1 February, the Lowry in Salford from 4 to 8 February, Richmond Theatre from 17 to 22 February, Nottingham Theatre Royal from 26 February to 1 March, Theatre Royal in Bath from 3 to 8 March, Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury from 11 to 15 March, Newcastle Theatre Royal from 18 to 22 March, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from 24 to 29 March, Theatre Royal in Plymouth from 31 March to 5 April, Theatre Royal in Brighton from 7 to 12 April, Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham from 22 to 26 April, Lighthouse in Poole from 29 April to 3 May, Birmingham Rep from 6 to 10 May, and the Gaiety in Dublin from 13 to 17 May.

The show is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, GFour Productions and Kenny Wax.