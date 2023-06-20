Cast confirmed for The Shark Is Broken on Broadway

The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated play begins performances across the pond next month

Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Colin Donnell (Violet, Anything Goes) will join Ian Shaw in the Broadway premiere of The Shark Is Broken.

Shaw, a co-author of the play (with Joseph Nixon), is set to play his father, Robert Shaw, a role he originated during successful runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and in the West End. Brightman will play Richard Dreyfuss and Donnell takes on the role of Roy Scheider.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken, set during the making of Jaws, begins performances at the Golden Theatre on 25 July ahead of a 10 August press night. It has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and video design by Nina Dunn.

Click here to read the WhatsOnStage review of the West End run of The Shark Is Broken, which describes the production as “utterly splendid”.

