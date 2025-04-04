whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss talk Six landing on the big screen – and how it feels returning to the show in 2025

We chat to the duo on the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| Nationwide |

4 April 2025

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, © Roy J Baron
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, © Roy J Baron

It’s been quite a year for the talented musical creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. As a new film of their mega-hit Six arrives in cinemas, they tell Sarah Crompton why they are still so excited about it: “It’s like being proud of a younger sibling – every bit of it is cool.”

They also chat about the closure of their follow-up show Why Am I So Single? after five months, their plans for the future and why they want to share their experiences with other writers.

Crompton and regular co-host and editor-in-chief Alex Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

Listen for free here:

The podcast can also be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Want even more? Check out the WhatsOnStage review of the film!

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah, still from the production video

Watch a clip from Retrograde in the West End

Director Amit Sharma’s production runs at the Apollo Theatre