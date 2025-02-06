whatsonstage white
Six cinema release goes on sale and confirms further screening dates

The pro-shot version of the stage production is heading to the big screen!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

6 February 2025

A scene from Six shows the Queens posing
A still from the Six film – supplied by Universal

Tickets are now available to watch the filmed version of Six in cinemas.

Captured at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, it stars the six original West End Queens.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical casts Henry VIII’s wives as contemporary figures reclaiming their narratives, presenting their stories through pop music and modern performances. Six the Musical has attracted over 3.5 million viewers globally since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017.

The filmed performance will be screened from 6 April 2025 in UK and Ireland cinemas, featuring the original West End cast: Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Millie O’Connell as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, and Maiya Quansah-Breed as Catherine Parr. Moss and Jamie Armitage directed the stage production, with Liz Clare directing the film version. The cast are accompanied by an onstage band known as the Ladies in Waiting.

The release comes as Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) secures the UK theatrical rights for the production. They have previously brought stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert to cinemas.

Tickets for the cinema release in the UK and Ireland are available to purchase at SIXTheMusicalLive.co.uk.

The stage version of Six the Musical is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Dione Orrom. It continues to play in the West End and tour the nation.

Details around international releases are expected to follow.

