New Six West End Queens revealed

See who’s heading to the Vaudeville Theatre next month!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s musical Six has announced the new cast members joining the West End production from 18 February 2025.

The news comes days after the show announced a cinematic release featuring the original Queens, scheduled for this spring.

Queens new and old will form the next company. Jaz Robinson will take on the role of Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen will continue as Anne Boleyn, Hana Stewart will step into the role of Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson will once more play Anna of Cleves, Caitlyn De Kuyper will join as Katherine Howard and Amelia Kinu Muus as Catherine Parr.

Also in the company will be Leonor Correia as Alternate Seymour/Howard, Honey Joseph as Alternate Aragon/Cleves, and Odelia Dizel-Cubuca as Alternate Boleyn/Parr. Shakira Simpson and Laura Baxter will join Meg Dixon-Brasil as West End SuperSwings.

The new stars posed up a storm at London Transport Museum, around the corner from their home at the Vaudeville Theatre.

The on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, includes Beth Jerem as musical director/keys, Alice Angliss on drums, Emma Jemima on guitar, Kelly Morris on bass, and Sinéad Rodger as assistant musical director.

Written by Marlow and Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six is a reimagining of the six wives of Henry VIII. The musical presents their stories through a modern lens, blending history and pop music.

The production’s creative team includes choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, and George Stiles.