Six musical makes statement following reports of ‘abuse towards cast and company’

The producers of Six have issued a statement regarding online abuse and comments.

The award-winning musical based on the lives of Henry VIII’s wives continues its record-setting run in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre. Over a number of years, the show has amassed a huge online fandom, ratcheting up billions of streams and listens with clips, commentary and more.

With such a mass appeal has clearly come a degree of unpleasant responses online. In a statement issued today, the show called out a “small minority” who have been responsible for “unkind comments, bullying and abuse online or in-person”.

As one of the biggest musical sensations of the century, Six has acted as a lightning rod for the latest in fandom trends – having to issue a statement regarding the filming of the production.

Online abuse of cast or company members has become an increasingly visible issue for productions, with the Jamie Lloyd Company having to release a similar statement earlier this year following casting decisions in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet.

You can read today’s statement in full here: “Here at Six we celebrate each other everyday and always act with respect and kindness towards ourselves and others. We also expect our fans to do the same.

“We know the vast majority of Six fans are incredibly supportive and embody all the values of the Queendom, however there is a small minority who don’t.

“Any unkind comments, bullying and abuse online or in-person towards our cast and company will not be tolerated. Our ever-growing community is a place of kindness and respect. It is a safe space where we celebrate everyone on and off stage. Thank you, and sending lots of love to our wonderful Queendom.”

The show continues in the West End and on a major tour across the UK, with international and Broadway productions also running.