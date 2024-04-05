Jamie Lloyd Company issues statement regarding Romeo and Juliet with Tom Holland casting

The Jamie Lloyd Company has issued a statement regarding last week’s casting for its forthcoming production of Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland:

“Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company.

This must stop.

We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.

We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported.

Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities.

Our rehearsal room is full of joy, compassion and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators. The Romeo and Juliet community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on the creation of our production.”

Romeo and Juliet has been edited for this production by Nima Taleghani. Under the direction of Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard), Soutra Gilmour takes charge of both set and costume design, while Jon Clark handles the lighting design. Ben and Max Ringham are responsible for the sound design, with Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom overseeing video design and cinematography. Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante serves as the composer, while Stuart Burt manages the casting.

Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY) contribute as movement directors, with Ingrid Mackinnon as the intimacy coordinator. Jonathan Glew is the associate director, supported by Rachel Wingate as associate designer and Anna Josephs as associate costume designer.

