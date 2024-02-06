Tom Holland to star in Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo and Juliet in the West End

The Jamie Lloyd Company will present Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Lloyd and starring Spider-Man star Tom Holland as Romeo.

Running at the Duke of York’s Theatre from Saturday 11 May to Saturday 3 August 2024, further casting details will be announced soon.

Lloyd said today, “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.” The actor previously played the role of Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

The play features text editing by Nima Taleghani, set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, video design and cinematography by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, casting by Stuart Burt CDG, movement direction by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY), intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate direction by Jonathan Glew, and associate design by Rachel Wingate.

Priority booking for ATG+ members and signed-up individuals starts on Tuesday 13 February at 8am, with general booking opening at 12pm the same day.

The production is offering 10,000 tickets priced at £25 and under, with 5,000 specifically for under 30s, key workers, and government benefit recipients.