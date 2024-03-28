Full cast announced for Romeo and Juliet with Tom Holland

Find out who’ll be joining Holland in Jamie Lloyd’s production

The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the full cast for its upcoming West End production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, starring Tom Holland.

Holland (Romeo) is joined by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, whose acting credits include Bad Education (BBC), Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe) and Antigone (Mercury Theatre), as Juliet.

The cast is completed by Freema Agyeman (Nurse), Michael Balogun (Friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Paris), Ray Sesay (Tybalt), Nima Taleghani (Benvolio) and Joshua-Alexander Williams (Mercutio), Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer (Camera Operators).

Romeo and Juliet, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre, on 23 May, with previews from 11 May, and runs until 3 August 2024.

Holland said today: “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers added: “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Tickets are on sale below.