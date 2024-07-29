Musical film with tunes penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss announced

The creators of Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, are hopping across to the big screen as they pen tunes for new animated film Bad Fairies.

The new flick, produced by Warner Brothers Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation, is scheduled to open in cinemas on 23 July 2027. Alongside Marlow and Moss, Grammy-nominee Isabella Summers (Florence and the Machine) will compose the score and produce the songs.

The film is directed by Megan Nicole Dong (Centaurworld), and has a script by Deborah Frances-White (The Guilty Feminist). A musical comedy, it follows a group of no-nonsense fairies in present-day London.

Speaking of present-day London, Marlow and Moss are preparing to premiere their brand-new musical Why Am I So Single?, which opens in previews at the Garrick Theatre late next month.

Six continues to play in the West End and on a UK tour, with a number of international productions playing across continents.