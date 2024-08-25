Six finds new West End Jane Seymour

A new cast member will take up court at the Vaudeville Theatre

Six has unveiled a new Jane Seymour joining its West End cast.

The histo-remix musical, which shares the testimonies of the six wives of Henry VIII through the lens of a modern-day girl group concert, was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe and is currently playing on tour, in the West End and in locations across the world, including on Broadway.

From 10 September, Caitlin Tipping (Frozen) who previously played the role of Jane Seymour on tour, will join the show at the Vaudeville Theatre.

The current cast is led by Nikki Bentley (Wicked) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon) as Anne Boleyn, Reca Oakley (Six) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (The Lion King) as Catherine Parr.

They are joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Danielle Rose (Ushers) as Alternate Boleyn, Seymour and Howard, Hana Stewart (Six on Broadway) and Meg Dixon-Brasil (Six) as Super Swings.

The West End production will also hold two new sing-along performances on 12 January 2025 and 4 May 2025. Tickets for the West End production at the Vaudeville Theatre are on sale below.

Six is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The production also features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Marlow and Moss’ latest musical, Why Am I So Single? also begins previews at the Garrick Theatre next week.