Getting to Know You: Jamaal Fields-Green – meet MJ the Musical’s new Michael Jackson

Have we got a “Thriller” of an episode for you?!

Welcome to our latest episode of “Getting to Know You”, where we showcase fresh faces in the UK theatre scene!

In this edition, we visited the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End, where Jamaal Fields-Green is currently making his West End debut as the titular character in the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated MJ the Musical.

From his childhood in The Bronx in New York City to meeting his fiancé during his time in the Chicago production of Hamilton to becoming the first performer to play the role of MJ on Broadway, on the US national tour and in the West End, Fields-Green takes us on a whirlwind trip through his life in the video below.

He is set to take to the stage of The London Palladium this coming Sunday for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, but why not get to know him a little better in the meantime?

MJ the Musical is penned by Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). Set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous tour, the piece explores Michael Jackson’s life through interviews with a visiting crew from MTV.

The production also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

