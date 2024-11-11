Meet Hadestown’s new Orpheus – Getting to Know You: Dylan Wood

For our latest edition of “Getting to Know You”, we’re going way down (to) Hadestown to meet new leading man, Dylan Wood.

Assuming the role of Orpheus from Dónal Finn, the Clackmannanshire-born performer is currently making his West End debut at the Lyric Theatre, so we sat down for an “Epic” chat…

Penned by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown opened in February and was hailed as “terrific” and “sensational” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton – five years on from its sold-out developmental engagement at the National Theatre in 2018. The Tony Award-winning musical follows two interwoven tales of fraught love in a re-imagined Greek world.

Wood’s cast mates include Madeline Charlemagne (as Eurydice), Melanie La Barrie (as Hermes), Rachel Tucker (as Persephone) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (as Hades), while the three Fates are portrayed by Francessca Daniella-Baker, Bella Brown and Allie Daniel.

The company is completed by Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short as the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.

