Rachel Tucker and Trevor Dion Nicholas begin performances in Hadestown

We raise our cups to them!

Tonight Hadestown welcomes Rachel Tucker and Trevor Dion Nicholas to the underworld!

The duo join the Tony Award-winning musical, which follows two interwoven tales of fraught love in a re-imagined Greek world, at the Lyric Theatre.

Penned by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, the production opened in February and was hailed as “terrific” and “sensational” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton – five years on from its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

The London cast is currently led by Dylan Wood (Orphans, No Love Songs), making his West End debut as Orpheus, with Madeline Charlemagne, previously playing one of the Fates, now in the role of Eurydice. Melanie La Barrie stars as Hermes, while the three Fates are presently portrayed by Francessca Daniella-Baker, Bella Brown and Allie Daniel.

WhatsOnStage Award winner Tucker (Sunset Boulevard, Come From Away, Wicked), will assume the role of Persephone while Nicholas (Next to Normal, Hamilton, Aladdin), plays Hades from 15 October.

The company is completed by Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short as the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.

The current cast, including Nicholas and Tucker, are scheduled to perform until 9 February 2025. Tickets are on sale below.