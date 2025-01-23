Performances announced for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

See which shows are participating in our sensational silver anniversary!

The initial line-up for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been revealed.

The ceremony will return to The London Palladium on Sunday, 9 February 2025, beginning at 7pm. Co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, the event will see a series of winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside exclusive live performances from top stage talent and a 24-piece orchestra.

The Awards Concerts are known for their exclusive, one-off performances, which have included sneak-peeks, new melodies and re-orchestrated versions of contemporary classics, performed by some of the most notable stage names performing in theatres around the world.

On the night there will be performances from 42 Balloons, Becoming Nancy, Mean Girls, MJ the Musical and The Artist, as well as a number of surprises and exclusives. As has been the norm in recent years, these have included one-night-only reunions, special announcements and more – as befitting an anniversary special.

Set to host this year will be Gina and Mazz Murray, uniting to present the silver anniversary event. Expect more special reveals in the next few weeks.

Voting for the WhatsOnStage Awards, the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves, closed earlier this month

