whatsonstage white
Theatre News

25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards winners in full – updating live

We’re revealing who’s taken the top prizes live here!

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

David Gordon

David Gordon

| London |

9 February 2025

A row of performers on stage
A performance from the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, © Danny Kaan

It’s WhatsOnStage Awards evening! We’re unveiled the winners live on this article from 7pm – so make sure you refresh to find out who’s bagged the top prizes.

Co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, the event will see a series of winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside exclusive live performances from top stage talent and a 24-piece orchestra.

The Awards Concerts are known for their exclusive, one-off numbers, which have included sneak-peeks, new melodies and re-orchestrated versions of contemporary classics, performed by some of the most notable stage names performing in theatres around the world.

The trophies are currently being handed out live on stage at The London Palladium in front of a sell-out crowd.

The winners will be confirmed for each category in bold as they come in below:

Best Performer in a Musical – sponsored by Ticketmaster

Georgina Castle, Mean Girls

Jo Foster, Why Am I So Single?

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Imelda Staunton, Hello, Dolly!

Leesa Tulley, Why Am I So Single?

Vanessa Williams, The Devil Wears Prada

 

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical – sponsored by Newman Displays

Siobhan Athwal, Bhangra Nation

Amy Di Bartolomeo, The Devil Wears Prada

Melanie La Barrie, Hadestown

Grace Mouat, Mean Girls

Jaydon Vijn, Starlight Express

Tom Xander, Mean Girls

 

Best Performer in a Play – sponsored by Sine Digital

Emma D’Arcy, The Other Place

Tom Holland, Romeo and Juliet

Cush Jumbo, Macbeth

Anne Odeke, Princess Essex

Michael Sheen, Nye

David Tennant, Macbeth

 

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

Freema Agyeman, Romeo and Juliet

Romola Garai, Giant

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Punch

Teddy Hinde, The History Boys

Atsuki Mashiko, Spirited Away

Sharon Small, Nye

 

Best Takeover Performance – supported by Hurtwood House, the School for Theatre 

Zoe Birkett, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Cara Delevingne, Cabaret

Craig Ryder, Moulin Rouge! the Musical

Alex Sawyer, Hamilton

Tobias Turley, Mamma Mia!

Layton Williams, Cabaret

 

Best Professional Debut Performance – sponsored by AKA

Esme Bowdler, Heathers the Musical

Jeevan Braich, Starlight Express

Stevie Doc, Mamma Mia!

Vasco Emauz, Back to the Future the Musical

Mia Kobayashi, Your Lie in April

Gerardine Sacdalan, & Juliet

 

Best New Musical – sponsored by Travelzoo

Babies, Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Darren Clark and Jethro Compton

The Devil Wears Prada, Elton John, Shaina Taub, Mark Sonnenblick and Kate Wetherhead

MJ the Musical, Michael Jackson and Lynn Nottage

Mean Girls, Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin and Tina Fey

Why Am I So Single?, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

 

Best Musical Revival – sponsored by Concord Theatricals

Dear Evan Hansen, Nottingham Playhouse and on tour

Hadestown, Lyric Theatre

Hello, Dolly!, The London Palladium

Kiss Me, Kate, Barbican Theatre

Oliver!, Chichester Festival Theatre

Starlight Express, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

 

Best New Play – sponsored by Go Live Theatre

Giant, Mark Rosenblatt

Kyoto, Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson

Princess Essex, Anne Odeke

Punch, James Graham

Slave Play, Jeremy O’Harris

Spirited Away, adapted by John Caird and co-adapted by Maoko Imai

 

Best Play Revival – sponsored by Edwardian Hotels London – Official Hotel Partner

A Raisin in the Sun, UK tour

The Crucible, Crucible Theatre

Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse and Harold Pinter Theatre

Oedipus, Wyndham’s Theatre

Romeo and Juliet, Duke of York’s Theatre

Waiting for Godot, Theatre Royal Haymarket

 

Best West End Show – sponsored by Dewynters

Cabaret, The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre

Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre

Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre

Six, Vaudeville Theatre

 

Best Regional Production – sponsored by Music Theatre International

42 Balloons, The Lowry, Salford

The Artist, Theatre Royal Plymouth

Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Brassed Off, Theatre by the Lake, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Octagon Theatre Bolton

Dear Evan Hansen, Nottingham Playhouse and UK tour

Oliver!, Chichester Festival Theatre

 

Best Off-West End Production – sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Brace Brace, Royal Court

Dear Young Monster, Bristol Old Vic

Diary of a Gay Disaster, Underbelly Cowgate and Arcola Theatre

Kenrex, Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield

Mulatto Boy, Omnibus Theatre

Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Barn Theatre, Cirencester

 

Best Concert Event

– Gypsy the Musical in Concert, Hope Mill Theatre at Opera House, Manchester

I Am Harvey Milk, Cadogan Hall

Pippin – 50th Anniversary Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Something Rotten! – In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Sondheim on Sondheim, Alexandra Palace Theatre

– Spring Awakening: 15th Anniversary Concert, Victoria Palace Theatre

 

Best Direction – sponsored by LOVEtheatre

– Eline Arbo, The Years

– Robert Icke, Oedipus

– Anthony Lau, The Crucible

– James Macdonald, Waiting for Godot

– Drew McOnie, The Artist

– Emma Rice, The Buddha of Suburbia

 

Best Musical Direction/Supervision – sponsored by Disney’s Hercules

– Mark Aspinall and Dan Turek, Fiddler on the Roof

– Niraj Chag and Simon Baker, The Buddha of Suburbia

– Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

– Alasdair Macrae, Macbeth

– Matthew Malone, Brassed Off

– Liam Robinson and Tarek Merchant, Hadestown

Best Casting Direction

– Amy Ball, The Years

– Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, Why Am I So Single?

– Stuart Burt, Fiddler on the Roof

– Alastair Coomer and Chloe Blake, Till the Stars Come Down

– Anna Cooper, Macbeth

– Lotte Hines, A Raisin in the Sun

 

Best Choreography – sponsored by LaDuca Shoes

– Matthew Bourne, Oliver!

– Julia Cheng, Fiddler on the Roof

– Drew McOnie, The Artist

– Rujuta Vaidya, Bhangra Nation

– Anthony Van Laast, Kiss Me, Kate

– Christopher Wheeldon, MJ the Musical

 

Best Costume Design

– Sachiko Nakahara, Spirited Away

– Lez Brotherston, Oliver!

– Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

– Tom Scutt, Fiddler on the Roof

– Gabriella Slade, Starlight Express

– Rae Smith, Hello, Dolly!

Best Lighting Design – sponsored by White Light

– Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, Oliver!

– Howard Hudson, Starlight Express

– Jessica Hung Han Yun, Minority Report

– Tim Lutkin, Coriolanus

– Bruno Poet, Waiting for Godot

– Zoe Spurr, The Artist

 

Best Set Design – sponsored by Preevue

– Jon Bausor with puppetry by Toby Olié, Spirited Away

– Miriam Buether, Kyoto

– Es Devlin, Coriolanus

– Tim Hatley, Starlight Express

– Kenneth MacLeod, Maggie and Me

– Tom Scutt, Fiddler on the Roof

 

Best Sound Design – sponsored by HERE @ Outernet

– Paul Arditti, Brace Brace

– Susan Bear, Maggie and Me

– Nicola T Chang, Minority Report

– Gareth Fry, Macbeth

– Gareth Fry, Viola’s Room

– Gareth Owen, Starlight Express

 

Best Video Design – sponsored by TikTok

– David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

– Grant Gee and Ellie Thompson, Bluets

– Andrzej Goulding, Starlight Express

– Tal Rosner, Minority Report

– Ash J Woodward, The Artist

– Ash J Woodward, Fangirls

 

Best Wigs, Hair and Make Up Design, supported by BBC Three’s Glow Up 

– Campbell Young Associates, The Devil Wears Prada

– Jackie Saundercock and Campbell Young Associates, Starlight Express

– Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

– Betty Marini, The Cabinet Minister

– Hiroaki Miyauchi, Spirited Away

– Georgia Nosal, The Artist

Featured In This Story

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucie Jones, video supplied by the production

Watch Lucie Jones perform “Unmatched” from new Austenland musical

Have a first listen to Austenland!