The 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – full highlights from The London Palladium

Last Sunday we celebrated the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – held for the first time ever at the iconic London Palladium!

Hosted by Melanie La Barrie and Bonnie Langford, the event saw winners being crowned in 24 competitive categories, outgoing artistic director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris honoured for Services to UK Theatre, as well as special performances from the likes of Disney’s Newsies, Flowers for Mrs Harris, Guys and Dolls, La Cage aux Folles, Next to Normal, Operation Mincemeat, The Sound of Music and a world premiere performance from Burlesque The Musical.

You can read the full list of 2024 winners here.

You can also find specially commissioned portraits of the winners here and concert ceremony photography here.

Enjoy our full highlights video from the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards below: