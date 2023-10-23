Watch Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift perform a number from new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

New York City is in the spotlight in the new track

Have a first listen to Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Jim Barne and Kit Buchan’s two-hander musical set to run at the Kiln Theatre.

The show follows a Brit named Dougal, who flies out to New York for his father’s second wedding and meets Robin, the sister of the bride, for the very first time.

Appearing in the piece will be Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen). You can have a first listen to the duo in the new track:

The track is orchestrated and produced by Lux Pyramid, with musical direction by Sean Green, and is filmed and edited by Piers Foley Photography.

Alongside director Tim Jackson and designer Soutra Gilmour, the creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, musical director Green, orchestrator Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan CDG, associate director Claira Vaughan, and Kiln-Mackintosh resident assistant director Jessica Mensah.

Two Strangers runs from 9 November to 23 December 2023, with a press night set for 16 November.