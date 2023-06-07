Kiln Theatre to present new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Kiln Theatre has announced that new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will run at the north-west London venue this autumn.

Written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and originally titled The Season, the show picked up a Stage Debut Best Composer/Lyricist award in 2020 and was previously presented at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The musical follows a Brit named Dougal, who flies out to New York for his father’s second wedding and meets Robin, the sister of the bride, for the very first time.

Barne and Buchan commented: “We feel so lucky to be given the chance to rework the show and experience it in a new space, in front of a new audience. We’ve loved getting to know the team at the Kiln and can’t wait to see Two Strangers playing under their roof.”

Indhu Rubasingham, who recently announced she will be stepping down from her role as artistic director of the Kiln, added: “There’s something incredibly special about a musical on the Kiln stage – the wonderful intimacy of the space provides a perfect place in which audiences can very much be a part of the production. And this one, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), is a glorious one – a new British musical from the striking duo Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, directed by Tim Jackson, and designed by Soutra Gilmour. Witty and original, I have no doubt this will be an engaging and exhilarating evening.”

Alongside Jackson and Gilmour, the creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, musical director Sean Green, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan CDG, associate director Claira Vaughan, and Kiln-Mackintosh resident assistant director Jessica Mensah.

Casting will be announced in due course.

Two Strangers runs from 9 November to 23 December 2023, with a press night set for 16 November.

