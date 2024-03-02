Watch Sam Tutty perform “About To Go In” from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

The show will open at the Criterion Theatre next month

Hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will transfer to the West End – and you can have a first listen to one of the numbers performed at Abbey Road Studios!

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, the piece tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

The show will mark Barne,and Buchan’s West End debuts. Barne and Buchan won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

Set to star in the show will be Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) as Robin and WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dougal. Below, you can watch Tutty perform “About To Go In” from the show at a special launch event at the famed Abbey Road Studios.

Expect some exclusive content over the next few weeks as we cook (or should that be bake?) up something special with the cast…

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.