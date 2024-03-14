We spend 36 hours in the Big Apple with Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) stars Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty

Hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is set to transfer to the West End next month – and we got to spend a whirlwind 36 hours with its two leads Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece will transfer to the Criterion Theatre.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride. You can watch Tutty and Gift, who play Dougal and Robin, reflect on the show’s journey and their experiences thus far – as they take to the streets of New York to prepare for the West End spell:

The show will mark Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. Barne and Buchan won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.