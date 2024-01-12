Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) to transfer to the West End

Hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will transfer to the West End.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at Kiln Theatre in north London, which concludes on 20 January, the piece will transfer to the Criterion Theatre.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, the piece tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

The show will mark Jackson, Barne, and Buchan’s West End debuts. Barne and Buchan won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and the New Wolsey Theatre.

Set to star in the show will be Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) as Robin and WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dougal.

The producers said today: “We’re thrilled to collaborate and present this record-breaking new British musical at the iconic Criterion Theatre. That we get to champion a stellar team including newcomers Buchan and Barne makes it all the sweeter. We’re excited to continue serving up this incredible production to new audiences and transporting them on a captivating journey across the Atlantic every night this spring.”

The full creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan.