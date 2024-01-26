Les Misérables announces new lead casting

The musical continues at the Sondheim Theatre – with two leading men taking turns in the show

New lead casting plans have been announced for the West End production of Les Misérables.

Currently starring in the show are Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert (until 29 January, before Stewart Clarke returns), Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

From 13 February, Swedish star Peter Jöback (Miss Saigon, The Witches of Eastwick) will play the role of Jean Valjean, followed by Dutch leading artist, Milan van Waardenburg (Frozen), who takes on the role from 11 March. Waardenburg previously appeared in the show in the Netherlands and Belgium

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Last year, arena dates were revealed for the show’s world tour, with the film adaptation also being re-released in cinemas next month.

The musical is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and 59 Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.