Where are the Young Cosettes from Les Misérables in the West End now?

Young Cosette is quite literally the poster girl for the hit musical Les Misérables!

In the long-standing West End favourite, we first meet her as a orphaned girl sent to live with the Thénardiers, before Jean Valjean rescues her and finds love with Marius Pontmercy.

On stage, the role of Young Cosette is alternated by child actors. Many of them have gone on to star in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, School of Rock, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Matilda – both on stage and recently in the musical movie. For some, like Frozen favourite Emily Lane, Olivier winner Cleo Demetriou, and pop singer Eliza (aka Eliza Doolittle), this has continued to impressive adult stage, screen, and music careers.

We looked back at some of those who sang about a castle on a cloud.

Isabelle Allen

Isabelle Allen will be recognisable to a lot of readers – as she was Young Cosette in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables! After that, she played a limited season on stage before returning to the screen in Hetty Feather.

Serrane Su-Ling Bliss

A relatively recent Young Cosette was Serrane Su-Ling Bliss. Since leaving the Sondheim Theatre, she has portrayed Young O in Sex Education, appeared in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, and had a spot in the Matilda movie musical.

Elisa Sophie Caird

Les Misérables is in this Young Cosette’s genes, as her parents began their relationship while working on the original London production. However, Elisa styled her stage name to release her four records on another musical – My Fair Lady’s heroine, Eliza Doolittle. But, in 2022, she reinvented her identity and started releasing music as ELIZA. You might recognise her tune “Pack Up”!

Cleo Demetriou

Not long after playing Young Cosette, Cleo Demetriou took on the title role of Matilda when it arrived in the West End. She went on to be one of the four original performers, alongside Eleanor Worthington Cox, Kerry Ingram and Sophia Kiely, who were awarded an Olivier. After that, she moved to TV roles, starring in CBBC’s So Awkward.

Another previous Cosette, Jenny Huxley-Golden, also found herself on the TV channel in MI High.

Mia Jenkins

Jenkins performed both as Young Eponine and Young Cosette, playing the latter during the 25th-anniversary celebrations at the O2. From then she starred in Disney Channel musical drama The Lodge and in Royal Ranch, before appearing across Sky Atlantic (Domina), Prime Video (Hanna), and BBC (Mood). She plays Lexi in the Netflix adaptation of Geek Girl.

Caoimhe Judd

A familiar sound for many, Caoimhe Judd now works predominantly as a voice actor, notably portraying the Princess of Barkinburg in Paw Patrol.

Emily Lane

After making her adult professional debut as Princess Anna in Frozen, Lane has been an almost permanent fixture on the stage. In 2024 she starred in the world premiere of Starter for Ten at Bristol Old Vic before spending the summer sharing the stage with Imelda Staunton in a glitzy revival of Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium.

Honey Harrison Maw

In 2020, Honey Harrison Maw and her mum received the Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden on Britain’s Got Talent, and the singing duo made it to the live semi-finals.

Anna Rose O’Sullivan

Having joined the Royal Ballet School at the age of 11, Anna Rose O’Sullivan is now a principal dancer at the Royal Ballet. She danced her first major role in The Nutcracker and has since led Romeo and Juliet and The Sleeping Beauty, with her debut as a principal being Odette/Odile in Swan Lake.

Do you know any other Young Cosettes? Drop us a message on social media!