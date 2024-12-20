Where are the Nancys from I’d Do Anything now?

As Oliver! makes its triumphant return to the West End, we’re looking back at the stars of TV talent search show, I’d Do Anything.

The 2008 competition set out to find the musical a new leading lady and three young performers to take on the title role in the 2009 West End revival. Graham Norton hosted the show, and Andrew Lloyd Webber and theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh oversaw it.

With Shanay Holmes being the next to wear the red dress, we’re looking back at the contestants from the show and what they’ve done since – including winner Jodie Prenger.

Amy Booth-Steel

We didn’t get to see much of Amy Booth-Steel on screen, but luckily we’ve seen her a lot on stage since! The performer has appeared in the West End productions of Heathers and Sister Act, as well as at the National Theatre and with the Royal Shakespeare Company. More recently, she was in the new musical Tammy Faye and Chichester Festival Theatre’s revival of Assassins. Her solo show #HonestAmy chronicles her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Tara Bethan

You might have seen the Welsh performer in a production or two! Notably, Bethan has starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Bugsy Malone. Additionally, she’s a regular on soap opera Pobol Y Cwm and was a judge on the talent search show Junior Eurovision: Chwilio am Seren which set out to find the next young Eurovision representative for Wales.

Francesca Jackson

Francesca Jackson could consider herself at home! She joined the cast of Oliver!, playing the role of Bet at The London Palladium. In addition, she’s appeared in Rent, Million Dollar Quartet, and Bugsy Malone in the West End – most recently in Tina. Further afield she has taken on roles in beloved Sondheim productions including Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, and Sunday in the Park with George, and has performed regularly at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Keisha Amponsa-Banson

Since the show, Keisha Amponsa-Banson has been on stage in From Here to Eternity, Motown, School of Rock and Caroline, or Change. More recently she toured the UK as Mrs Neilsen in Girl from the North Country, and appeared in the world premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Magician’s Elephant.

Sarah Lark

Sarah Lark too joined the glorious production of Oliver! understudying winner Prenger. After that, she was part of the cast of Les Misérables for many years, becoming dance captain.

Ashley J Russell

From Shrek to We Will Rock You to Mamma Mia! – Ashley J Russell has appeared in fan-favourite musicals across the world. She was also part of the first workshops for the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies.

Niamh Perry

Oom-Pah-Pah! Niamh Perry continued to work with Webber, performing as Flick in Love Never Dies. Shortly after, she performed as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! in the West End before joining the casts of Tabboo and Sweeney Todd and reuniting with the composer in The Beautiful Game. More recently, she has played Delphini Diggory in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

This WhatsOnStage Award nominee has been no stranger to the stage, taking on the iconic role of Elphaba in Wicked, originating the role of Beverley Bass in Come From Away in the West End (before playing it on Broadway), and appearing in shows like Songs For a New World, We Will Rock You and John and Jen. More recently she was the alternate Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Boulevard and is now living it up on top as Persephone in Hadestown.

Barks took on Broadway leading the world premiere of Pretty Woman, but closer to home she starred opposite Jonathan Bailey in The Last Five Years and has appeared in productions of Chess, Amélie, and City of Angels. In addition, she played Éponine in the Les Misérables film adaptation and led Frozen in the West End – a performance that has been filmed for Disney+. Barks returned to the world of talent search show competitions as a judge on Mamma Mia!: I Have a Dream which saw musical theatre hopefuls compete for the roles of Sophie and Sky in the West End. Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley won their spots on the island, to great acclaim – and you can find out what the other contestants have done since here. It certainly is a fine life!

Jessie Buckley

A household name, Jessie Buckley shot to fame in the musical film Wild Rose, before appearing in hit shows like Chernobyl, Fargo and The Last Daughter. She performed in a filmed Romeo and Juliet with Josh O’Connor for the National Theatre, while on stage has appeared in other Shakespeare including The Winter’s Tale and The Tempest. She picked up the Olivier Award for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret, opposite Eddie Redmayne. Since, she’s starred in the film Wicked Little Letters and a big-screen adaptation of Hamnet, yet to be released.

Jodie Prenger

Prenger won the competition, fulfilling the role of Nancy in a star-studded Oliver!. Following that, the stage favourite has appeared in Spamalot, Calamity Jane, Tell Me on a Sunday, Fat Friends, Annie and A Taste of Honey to name just a few. The Coronation Street star recently portrayed Rose in a WhatsOnStage Award-nominated concert production of Gypsy, which we can only hope to see more of!