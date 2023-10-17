Les Misérables to be revived in Paris in French

A new French-language staging of Les Misérables is coming to Paris next winter.

The show features a whole host of original tunes in French, including “J’avais rêvé” (“I Dreamed a Dream”), “À la volonté du peuple” (“Do You Hear the People Sing?”), “Mon histoire” (“On My Own”) and “Le Grand jour” (“One Day More”).

The piece will play at Théâtre du Châtelet from 22 November to 31 December 2024, with the venue stating that libretto has been reworked for the occasion by Alain Boublil

The musical version of Victor Hugo’s doorstopper novel has been running in the West End for coming up on 40 years. It was first staged in French in France in 1980 after an initial release as a concept album. It came to London in 1985 in English after years of workshopping, led by producer Cameron Mackintosh.

The show tells the story of 1800s escaped convict Jean Valjean, on the run from the imperious inspector Javert, against the backdrop of a France experiencing major revolt and civil unrest.

Théâtre du Châtelet has promised that “the staging will emphasise the symbolic dimension of the characters”, with casting to be confirmed in due course. The new production is have musical direction by Alexandra Cravero, direction by Ladislas Chollat, set design by Emmanuelle Roy, costumes by Jean-Daniel Vuillermoz and lighting by Alban Sauvé.

The West End production continues, with an international arena tour also coming next year.