Les Misérables arena tour gives casting update

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular has announced a casting update.

The production, which opened late last month, has new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 to 5,000.

The long-running musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. It tells the tale of a former convict who tries to find salvation in revolutionary France.

As announced, for UK dates, Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden share the role of Javert. Donnelly and Jaden also appear in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Norway.

Peter Jöback will be performing for three Swedish dates.

Joining them are Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, James D Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne.

It was revealed today that Katie Hall will join the tour from 26 December 2024 to 16 February 2025 – hopping across from the West End production and leaving Lucie Jones to cover Fantine in London.

Full casting for Manchester and Newcastle performances will be announced soon.

The company is completed by Jonathon Bentley, Rebecca Bolton, Olivia Brereton, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Harry Grant Smith, Connor Jones, Daniel Koek, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Zabrina Norry, Lisa Peace, Kathy Peacock, Ciaran Rodger, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, Raymond Walsh and Owain Williams.

Daniel Adesina, Theo Hills, Felix Holt, Leo Humphreys and Dexter Pulling will alternate the role of Gavroche with Dalia Al Nagar, Amanthi Crowe, Sophia Duffie, Maisie Mac Mahon and India Mills alternating the role of Little Cosette.

It commenced its European leg in Luxembourg from 25 to 27 October, followed by Geneva (30 October to 3 November), Trieste (7 to 11 November), Milan (14 to 24 November), Copenhagen (27 November to 1 December), Oslo (5 to 8 December) and Zurich (19 to 22 December). Its final UK dates will be in Manchester at the AO Arena on 26 to 29 December and at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle from 2 to 5 January 2025 before moving on to Sweden (16 January to 2 February), Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Tickets are on general sale now for the UK and European dates. The concert will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the musical in 2025. After that, it will play both North and South America.

The UK dates are as follows:

Ball will appear in:

Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm

Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm

Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm

Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm

Boe will appear in:

Belfast: 19, 20 and 21 Sep at 7.30pm and 25, 26, 27 and 28 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 3 and 4 Oct at 7.30pm, 5 Oct at 2pm, 6 Oct at 6.30pm

Sheffield: 10 and 11 Oct at 7.30pm, 12 Oct at 2.30pm, 13 Oct at 6pm

Aberdeen: 17 and 18 Oct at 7.30pm, 19 Oct at 2pm

Manchester: 27 Dec at 7.30pm, 28 Dec at 2pm, 29 Dec at 1pm

Donnelly will appear in::

Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm

Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm

Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm

Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm

Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm

Jaden will appear in::

Belfast: 21 and 28 Sep at 2.30pm, 24 Sep at 7.30pm

Glasgow: 5 Oct at 7.30pm, 6 Oct at 1pm

Sheffield: 12 Oct at 7.30pm, 13 Oct at 1pm

Aberdeen: 19 Oct at 7.30pm, 20 Oct at 1pm

Manchester: 26 and 28 Dec at 7.30pm, 27 Dec at 2pm

Newcastle: 4 Jan at 7.30pm, 5 Jan at 12.30pm