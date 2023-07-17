The Time Traveller’s Wife musical – “Journey Man” and “I’m in Control” first listen

Enjoy a sneak preview of two more songs from the much-anticipated West End transfer

The Time Traveller’s Wife will be hitting the West End stage this October, but if the wait is becoming unbearable, we have a couple of performance videos for you right now.

Filmed during the musical’s launch event, have a listen to “I’m in Control” (performed by Joanna Woodward, who plays Clare in the show)…

…and “Journey Man” (performed by David Hunter as Henry):

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the piece follows a woman who has an unorthodox marriage – her husband has an unhelpful affliction where he travels through time with little control over his destination.

It is adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson (You and I), with original music and lyrics by singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

The cast also includes Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse and Ross Dawes as Henry’s Dad.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

Following its preview run at the Storyhouse in Chester last autumn, The Time Traveller’s Wife is heading to the Apollo Theatre in London, where performances begin on 7 October. Tickets are on sale below.