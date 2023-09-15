Cast recording to be released for The Time Traveller’s Wife

The album will be available later this month

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of the original cast recording for the upcoming West End premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical.

It will be released on 29 September 2023, and is available for pre-order from today. Two advance preview tracks are also now available to stream: “Masterpiece” and “On and On”.

Featuring new music by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, the show will begin performances on 7 October at the Apollo Theatre, opening on 1 November.

Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, the piece follows a woman who has an unorthodox marriage – her husband has an unhelpful affliction where he travels through time with little control over his destination.

It is adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson (You and I), with original music and lyrics by singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

The cast also includes Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse and Ross Dawes as Henry’s Dad.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

Tickets are on sale below.